Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>500 extra for safety </p>

2014 Toyota Prius v

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Prius v

Watch This Vehicle
12087790

2014 Toyota Prius v

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1736791210
  2. 1736791219
  3. 1736791228
  4. 1736791236
  5. 1736791244
  6. 1736791253
  7. 1736791261
  8. 1736791269
  9. 1736791276
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDZN3EU7EJ000102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

500 extra for safety 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2014 Toyota Prius for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Toyota Prius 380,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey 223,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Prius 5DR HB TECHNOLOGY for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Toyota Prius 5DR HB TECHNOLOGY 239,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius v