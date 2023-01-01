Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

356,000 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Motor World

416-287-3241

XLE

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

356,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434963
  • VIN: 2T3RFREVXEW183778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 356,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEING SOLD AS IS.

More inventory From Motor World

2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 0 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 356,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Fit Base
 177,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

