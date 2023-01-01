$10,950+ tax & licensing
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
416-287-3241
2014 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
356,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10434963
- VIN: 2T3RFREVXEW183778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 356,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BEING SOLD AS IS.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7