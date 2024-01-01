Menu
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2014 Toyota Sienna

236,000 KM

Details Description

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna

CE

2014 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,000KM
VIN 5TDZK3DC8ES411691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-287-XXXX

416-287-3241

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2014 Toyota Sienna