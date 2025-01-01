$26,500+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma
TRD
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN6EX021000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Email California Classics
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
