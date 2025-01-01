Menu
Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Toyota Tacoma

190,000 KM

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

12893738

2014 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN6EX021000

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-XXXX

416-699-6630

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2014 Toyota Tacoma