<div>INCOMING UNIT! UNBELIEVABLY RARE TRAIL TEAMS TRD SPORT! MANUAL TRANS! 4x4!</div><div>BEAUTIFUL BLUE! BRING YOUR TRADE IN!! </div>

2014 Toyota Tacoma

100,000 KM

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Used
100,000KM
VIN 5TFLU4EN8EX096455

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

INCOMING UNIT! UNBELIEVABLY RARE TRAIL TEAMS TRD SPORT! MANUAL TRANS! 4x4!BEAUTIFUL BLUE! BRING YOUR TRADE IN!! 

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

