2014 Toyota Venza

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,588

+ tax & licensing
$22,588

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2014 Toyota Venza

2014 Toyota Venza

XLE! V6! AWD!

2014 Toyota Venza

XLE! V6! AWD!

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$22,588

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8947948
  • Stock #: 0001
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB7EU107875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE! AWD! V6! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA!

LOW KM! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN TITLE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA VENZA! "GOES FOREVER" , AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

