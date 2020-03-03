2014 Toyota Yaris

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.