2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

127,251 KM Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8708948

8708948 VIN: 3VW1K7AJ2EM355364

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,251 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.