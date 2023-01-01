Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Passat

115,630 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2014 Volkswagen Passat

4DR SDN 2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Passat

4DR SDN 2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

  1. 1692916209
  2. 1692916209
  3. 1692916209
  4. 1692916209
  5. 1692916209
  6. 1692916209
  7. 1692916209
  8. 1692916209
  9. 1692916209
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,630KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340589
  • VIN: 1VWBN7A37EC080573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,630 KM

Vehicle Description

TDI Comfortline 4dr Sedan 6A
2.0L Diesel Turbo I4 140hp 236ft. lbs


LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEATS 
SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | POEER WINDOWS 
MUCH MORE 

 

SAFETY CERTIFIED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - SAME DAY APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2019 Ford Edge SE AWD
 189,719 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 115,630 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 161,848 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

416-261-XXXX

(click to show)

416-261-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory