<p><strong>🔥 FOR SALE: 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI – Black on Black | Immaculate Condition & DSG Transmission! 🔥</strong></p><p><strong>🚗 Luxury, Performance, and Efficiency All in One!</strong><br />This <strong>2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI</strong> is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and performance. With its sleek <strong>black-on-black design</strong>, a <strong>DSG dual-clutch transmission</strong> for smooth shifting, and a well-maintained, clean history, this vehicle is ready to offer you an exceptional driving experience.</p><p><strong>💎 WHY YOULL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS PASSAT:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>🔥 Heated Leather Seats</strong> for all-season comfort</li><li><strong>☀️ Sunroof</strong> – Let the sunshine in and enjoy fresh air with the push of a button</li><li><strong>🗺️ Navigation System</strong> to guide you to your next adventure with ease</li><li><strong>📸 Backup Camera</strong> – Safety and convenience with every reverse</li><li><strong>🎶 Fender Sound System</strong> – Enjoy crystal-clear audio on every drive</li><li><strong>🌑 Tinted Windows</strong> for added privacy and a sleek, stylish appearance</li><li><strong>❄️ Heated Side Mirrors</strong> – Stay clear of frost and fog no matter the weather</li><li><strong>⚙️ DSG Dual-Clutch Transmission</strong> – Experience seamless shifting, smooth acceleration, and a sportier driving feel with Volkswagen’s performance-driven DSG transmission</li></ul><p><strong>🌟 EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN INSIDE & OUT:</strong><br />This <strong>Volkswagen Passat TDI</strong> is in pristine condition, both inside and out. Whether youre commuting to work or going on a road trip, this car will provide a smooth and enjoyable ride.</p><p><strong>💯 FUEL-EFFICIENT TDI ENGINE</strong><br />Experience the perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency with the <strong>TDI diesel engine</strong>. Get more miles on every tank and save at the pump without sacrificing performance.</p><p><strong>🔥 READY TO DRIVE AWAY TODAY!</strong><br />Don’t miss the chance to own this stylish, fully loaded <strong>Volkswagen Passat TDI</strong>. Welcome to The Cars Factory!

 

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. CERTIFICATION Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Volkswagen Passat