2014 Volkswagen Passat
TDI Highline Loaded!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318217
- Mileage 187,750 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 FOR SALE: 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI – Black on Black | Immaculate Condition & DSG Transmission! 🔥
🚗 Luxury, Performance, and Efficiency All in One!
This 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and performance. With its sleek black-on-black design, a DSG dual-clutch transmission for smooth shifting, and a well-maintained, clean history, this vehicle is ready to offer you an exceptional driving experience.
💎 WHY YOU'LL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS PASSAT:
- 🔥 Heated Leather Seats for all-season comfort
- ☀️ Sunroof – Let the sunshine in and enjoy fresh air with the push of a button
- 🗺️ Navigation System to guide you to your next adventure with ease
- 📸 Backup Camera – Safety and convenience with every reverse
- 🎶 Fender Sound System – Enjoy crystal-clear audio on every drive
- 🌑 Tinted Windows for added privacy and a sleek, stylish appearance
- ❄️ Heated Side Mirrors – Stay clear of frost and fog no matter the weather
- ⚙️ DSG Dual-Clutch Transmission – Experience seamless shifting, smooth acceleration, and a sportier driving feel with Volkswagen’s performance-driven DSG transmission
🌟 EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN INSIDE & OUT:
This Volkswagen Passat TDI is in pristine condition, both inside and out. Whether you're commuting to work or going on a road trip, this car will provide a smooth and enjoyable ride.
💯 FUEL-EFFICIENT TDI ENGINE
Experience the perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency with the TDI diesel engine. Get more miles on every tank and save at the pump without sacrificing performance.
🔥 READY TO DRIVE AWAY TODAY!
Don’t miss the chance to own this stylish, fully loaded Volkswagen Passat TDI. With its stunning looks, DSG performance, and premium features, it won’t last long!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
416-886-2323