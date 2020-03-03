Menu
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI DSG Highline Accident Free! Navi! B.up Cam

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799670
  • Stock #: 318051
  • VIN: 1VWCN7A38EC093936
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2014 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Highline Diesel Accident Free! Comes Fully Loaded Equipped With Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Push Starts, Sun Roof, Ice Cold A/C, XM RADIO / CD / USB / AUX / Bluetooth Connectivity, New Brakes All Around, Lots Of Service Record From Volkswagen, Big Time Gas $aver Approx 900-950KM Per Full Tank & Much More...


Vehicle is being sold on As-Is Special For Only $7,995.00 taxes extra.

Certification available for $999 extra.

 

 

We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!

Monday to Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM

Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM

Sunday: CLOSED

 

*** Please Call Before You Visit.***

MOTOR VALLEY

2583 Eglinton Ave East

Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8

DIR: 416-827-7667

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

 

We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVE-ABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION ***

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

