$21,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2014 Volkswagen Touareg
EXECLINE R LINE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10131954
- Stock #: 0038
- VIN: WVGDP9BP7ED004411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,500 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE! EXECLINE + R LINE! TDI! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! PUSH START! SMART KEY!
NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER! AND MUCH
MORE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN
TITLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.