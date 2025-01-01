$19,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Acura MDX
Nav Pkg
2015 Acura MDX
Nav Pkg
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,000KM
VIN 5FRYD4H46FB504065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From California Classics
2010 Toyota RAV4 SPORT V6 - 4X4 183,383 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
2006 GMC Canyon SLE Z85 310,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Frontier SV CREWCAB - 4X4 125,887 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Email California Classics
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-699-XXXX(click to show)
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing>
California Classics
416-699-6630
2015 Acura MDX