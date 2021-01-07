2015 Acura TLX

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

