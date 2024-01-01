$15,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik Quattro Loaded!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the stunning 2015 Audi Q5 2.0L Technik Quattro – a perfect blend of elegance and performance that’s bound to turn heads. Finished in a pristine white exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, this all-wheel-drive SUV is designed to provide a superior driving experience with top-tier features:
- Sleek White Exterior with Elegant Black Interior
- Navigation System for seamless travel
- Backup Camera for effortless parking
- Panoramic Sunroof to enjoy the open sky
- Blind Spot Monitor for added safety
- Alloy Wheels that enhance style and handling
- Ice Cold A/C for those hot summer days
- Rear Heated Seats for extra comfort
- Push Start Ignition for modern convenience
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confidence in any weather
This top-of-the-line 2015 Audi Q5 seamlessly combines luxury, performance, and safety in one exceptional package. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this remarkable SUV – it’s ready to deliver a driving experience that’s both thrilling and refined!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
