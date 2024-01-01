Menu
<p>Introducing the stunning 2015 Audi Q5 2.0L Technik Quattro – a perfect blend of elegance and performance that’s bound to turn heads. Finished in a pristine white exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, this all-wheel-drive SUV is designed to provide a superior driving experience with top-tier features:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek White Exterior with Elegant Black Interior</strong></li><li><strong>Navigation System</strong> for seamless travel</li><li><strong>Backup Camera</strong> for effortless parking</li><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> to enjoy the open sky</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong> for added safety</li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels</strong> that enhance style and handling</li><li><strong>Ice Cold A/C</strong> for those hot summer days</li><li><strong>Rear Heated Seats</strong> for extra comfort</li><li><strong>Push Start Ignition</strong> for modern convenience</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> for confidence in any weather</li></ul><p>This top-of-the-line 2015 Audi Q5 seamlessly combines luxury, performance, and safety in one exceptional package. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this remarkable SUV – it’s ready to deliver a driving experience that’s both thrilling and refined!</p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>We operate by appointment and are located at: <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CERTIFICATION</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>WARRANTY</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>PRICE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Audi Q5