Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi Q5

199,600 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

JM Fine Auto Sales

647-877-1144

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q5

2015 Audi Q5

TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Q5

TDI

Location

JM Fine Auto Sales

4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7

647-877-1144

  1. 1678136907
  2. 1678136912
  3. 1678136918
  4. 1678136923
  5. 1678136928
  6. 1678136938
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
199,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JM Fine Auto Sales

2015 Audi Q5 TDI
 199,600 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Versa
185,101 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
281,121 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic

Email JM Fine Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JM Fine Auto Sales

JM Fine Auto Sales

4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7

Call Dealer

647-877-XXXX

(click to show)

647-877-1144

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory