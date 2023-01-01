$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
JM Fine Auto Sales
647-877-1144
2015 Audi Q5
2015 Audi Q5
TDI
Location
JM Fine Auto Sales
4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7
647-877-1144
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
199,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9684685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From JM Fine Auto Sales
JM Fine Auto Sales
4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7