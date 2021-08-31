Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

159,253 KM

Details Description Features

$16,450

+ tax & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

159,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8057296
  • VIN: WBA3C3G50FNS76016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,253 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2014 Cadillac ATS 4D...
 168,865 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 156,081 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
 106,818 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

