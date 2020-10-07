Menu
2015 BMW 4 Series

132,700 KM

Details Description Features

435i xDrive

435i xDrive

Location

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

132,700KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 132,700 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! ***CARPROOF VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT, A\C, CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL ,M SPORT PKG , NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA , PANORAMIC, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 132,700 KM! ** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED . CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS. **FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

