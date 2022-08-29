$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2015 BMW X1
M SPORT PACKAGE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9046504
- Stock #: 0010
- VIN: WBAVL1C58FVY37288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
M SPORT PACKAGE! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI!
BACKUP CAMERA! ICE COLD A/C! WHITE ON BLAVK GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.