2015 BMW X1

111,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

M SPORT PACKAGE

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: WBAVL1C58FVY37288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

M SPORT PACKAGE! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI!

BACKUP CAMERA! ICE COLD A/C! WHITE ON BLAVK GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

