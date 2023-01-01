$18,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2015 BMW X4
35I M SPORT
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10462464
- Stock #: 0033
- VIN: 5UXXW5C57F0E87354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,500 KM
Vehicle Description
35I! IN LINE 6 ! M SPORT PACKAGE! WHITE ON BROWN LEATHER! PUSH START! LEATHER SEAT!
SUNROOF! NAVI ! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER LIFTGATE! BLUE TOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.