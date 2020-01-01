Menu
2015 Cadillac ATS

2.5L Standard-LEATHER-HEATED-BLUETOOTH-LOW KM

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.5L Standard-LEATHER-HEATED-BLUETOOTH-LOW KM

Location

Canadian Auto Price

820 Markham Rd, Unit 3, Scarborough, ON M1H 2Y2

416-297-9797

$15,887

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4446384
  • VIN: 1G6AA5RA2F0030240
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

AUTOMATIC, WHITE OVER BLACK INT ,BLUETOOTH . HEATED SEATS . AUDIO SYSTEM, PREMIUM SURFACES, AUTOMATIC , heated mirrors .ONE OWNER OF LEASE DIRECTY FROM GM CANADA , USB , PW, PM, PDL, A/C , AM, FM, STEREO, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL ,TRACTION CONTROL ,BLUETOOTH , ABS, All Power Options, WALK WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED*OPEN FINANCE Available from as low As-FROM 4.9% OAC $0 Down .MONTHLY PAYMENT & TERMS, MAY VARY & ARE BASED. O.A.C.....

SUPER CLEAN AND IN IMMACULATE CONDITION, CANADIAN CAR..NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS...OAC, ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST TAX AND LICENSING . Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699.00!! PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR MORE DETAILS. PLS VISIT OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.CANADIANAUTOPRICE.CA///////// FOR MORE INVENTORY. CANADIAN AUTO PRICE 820 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON M1H2Y2 Sales: 416-297-9797/ 1 (888) 745-9769 More About CANADIAN AUTO PRICE :We Offer Retail Pre-Owned Financing 100% Approved Wholesale Warranty Trade-Ins

Hours : Monday: 9am to 9pm Tuesday: 9am to 9pm Wednesday: 9am to 9pm Thursday: 9am to 9pm Friday: 9am to 9pm Saturday: 9am to 8pm Sunday: 12pm to 6pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Canadian Auto Price

Canadian Auto Price

820 Markham Rd, Unit 3, Scarborough, ON M1H 2Y2

