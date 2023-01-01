Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT/ WELL MAINTAINED / AC / FUEL SAVER / REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT/ WELL MAINTAINED / AC / FUEL SAVER / REAR CAM

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1688140814
  2. 1688140814
  3. 1688140814
  4. 1688140814
  5. 1688140814
  6. 1688140814
  7. 1688140814
  8. 1688140814
  9. 1688140814
  10. 1688140813
  11. 1688140814
  12. 1688140813
  13. 1688140814
  14. 1688140813
  15. 1688140813
  16. 1688140814
  17. 1688140813
  18. 1688140814
  19. 1688140813
  20. 1688140813
  21. 1688140814
  22. 1688140813
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
204,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131216
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB8F7221498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $499

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Executive Motors

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 204,000 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano P...
 200,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape LIM...
 173,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory