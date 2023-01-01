Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

181,520 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,520KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10470912
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB6F7122971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,520 KM

Vehicle Description

1LT Auto 4dr Sedan
Ecotec 1.4L Turbo I4 138hp 148ft. lbs.

AIRCONDITIONING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | MUCH MORE 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 


SAFETY CERTIFIED! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! - ALL CREDITS APPROVED! - SAME DAY APPROVALS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

