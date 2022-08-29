Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

118,318 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9108199
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK1F6106367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,318 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

