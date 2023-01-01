$18,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
189,996KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9845006
- VIN: 3gcukpeh2fg161344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,996 KM
Vehicle Description
4.3L V8 ENGINE | WORK TRUCK
4X4 | CREW CAB | 5.8 FT BOX
NO ACCIDENTS
READY TO GO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
