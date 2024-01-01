2015 Chevrolet Suburban

$14,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Just Deals Ltd
3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2
416-230-1586
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
207,000KM
Used
VIN 1GNSC5EC5FR231679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 9
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED. www.justdealsltd.ca Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Rain Sensing Wipers
Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Just Deals Ltd
3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2
416-230-XXXX(click to show)
