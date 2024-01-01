2015 Chevrolet Suburban

Menu
www.justdealsltd.ca Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment.

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Commercial

Commercial

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

207,000KM
Used
VIN 1GNSC5EC5FR231679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 9
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED. www.justdealsltd.ca Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rain Sensing Wipers
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

