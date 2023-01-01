2015 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 1 , 1 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9696367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 231,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.