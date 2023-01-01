Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

231,100 KM

Details Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

JM Fine Auto Sales

647-877-1144

LT

LT

Location

JM Fine Auto Sales

4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7

647-877-1144

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

231,100KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9696367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

