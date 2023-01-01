Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

148,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

C FWD

2015 Chrysler 200

C FWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

148,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10539132
  • Stock #: 0054
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG4FN678751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,500 KM

Vehicle Description

200 C! FWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!

POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

TITLE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE AT $599 EXTRA!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

