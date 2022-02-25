Menu
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

258,589 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING-LEATHER-BK UP CAM-BLUETOOTH-AUX-ALLOYS

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING-LEATHER-BK UP CAM-BLUETOOTH-AUX-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

258,589KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8354475
  VIN: 2C4RC1CGXFR697026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 258,589 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

