$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING-LEATHER-BK UP CAM-BLUETOOTH-AUX-ALLOYS
Location
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
258,589KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8354475
- VIN: 2C4RC1CGXFR697026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 258,589 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
