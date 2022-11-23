Menu
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

218,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Accident Free/Dual DVD/Navi/Bluetooth/Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9428031
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BGXFR714781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Automatic, Comes Certified With 1 Year Warranty. Has 218,000KM on it. 4 Door, 7 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Dual Power Sliding Door, Power Tail Gate, Power Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation, Dual Screen DVD, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

