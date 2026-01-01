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<p>2015 Dodge Grand Caravan – Excellant Condition! |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!</p><p>🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8</p><p>🚗 Only 155,849 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!</p><p>Key Features:</p><p>Automatic Transmission</p><p>Alloy Wheels</p><p>Climate Control & Air Conditioning</p><p>Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Keyless Entry & Security System</p><p>Power Seats, Windows, Mirrors, Steering</p><p>Park Sensors</p><p>Driver & Side Impact Airbags</p><p>💼 Why Buy from Us?</p><p>14 years in business</p><p>60% repeat customers or referrals</p><p>All vehicles tested & in mint condition</p><p>Free vehicle history report with every purchase</p><p>🌐 Website: <a href=http://theontariocars.com/ rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>theontariocars.com</a> 👍 Facebook: <a href=http://facebook.com/ontariocar rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow><u>facebook.com/ontariocar</u></a></p><p>📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

155,849 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

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14128408

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,849KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8FR746273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,849 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan – Excellant Condition! |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!

🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8

🚗 Only 155,849 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!

Key Features:

Automatic Transmission

Alloy Wheels

Climate Control & Air Conditioning

Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry & Security System

Power Seats, Windows, Mirrors, Steering

Park Sensors

Driver & Side Impact Airbags

💼 Why Buy from Us?

14 years in business

60% repeat customers or referrals

All vehicles tested & in mint condition

Free vehicle history report with every purchase

🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar

📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$10,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan