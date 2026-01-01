$10,950+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Ontario Cars
440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
647-219-0000
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 155,849 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan – Excellant Condition! |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!
🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8
🚗 Only 155,849 km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!
Key Features:
Automatic Transmission
Alloy Wheels
Climate Control & Air Conditioning
Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry & Security System
Power Seats, Windows, Mirrors, Steering
Park Sensors
Driver & Side Impact Airbags
💼 Why Buy from Us?
14 years in business
60% repeat customers or referrals
All vehicles tested & in mint condition
Free vehicle history report with every purchase
🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar
📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
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Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-219-0000