2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 5 3 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6863769

6863769 Stock #: 11611 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

11611 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR702729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Interior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 116,536 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Lumbar Support Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.