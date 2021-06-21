2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$10,863 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 8 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7521648

7521648 Stock #: 21280A

21280A VIN: 2C4RDGDG5FR734076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 141,898 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Knee Air Bag

