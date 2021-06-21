Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,898 KM

Details Description Features

$10,863

+ tax & licensing
$10,863

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus/ NAVIGTION/ REAR CAMERA

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus/ NAVIGTION/ REAR CAMERA

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$10,863

+ taxes & licensing

141,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7521648
  • Stock #: 21280A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5FR734076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



- REAR VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM

- BLUE TOOTH, RIGHT SIDE SLIDING DOOR NOT WORKING



VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

