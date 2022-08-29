$13,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$13,500
- Listing ID: 9293899
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR746684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! LOW KM! FAMILY VAN! AUTO ! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! 2ND ROW BENCH SEAT! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ONE OWNER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIBALE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
