2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Comes with cruise control, Backup camera,Heated seats, Leather seats, Bluetooth,6 cyclinder and much in this SXT Premium Plus Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$11,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 9 , 0 8 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9749875

9749875 VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR684855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthracite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 209,082 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Seating 3rd Row Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

