2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

209,082 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Comes with cruise control, Backup camera,Heated seats, Leather seats, Bluetooth,6 cyclinder and much in this SXT Premium Plus Grand Caravan

Location

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

209,082KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749875
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR684855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 209,082 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON  M1E 2M8

 

For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :

 

www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/

 

 At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.

 

 

 

 WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.

 

 

 

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. 

 

 

 

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

