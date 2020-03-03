Menu
2015 Fiat 500

2dr HB Turbo

2015 Fiat 500

2dr HB Turbo

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,832KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4696209
  Stock #: STK2020202
  VIN: 3C3CFFHH1FT619649
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2015 Fiat 500 Turbo HB Auto - White exterior on Black interior  - Carfax verified - Clean title - Local ontario vehicle - ONLY 86k KM - Loaded w/ Leather seats, keyless entry, power windows, Aux, Usb, A/c, Bluetooth, Sport suspension, Steering controls, Red brake calipers, Fog lamps & Much more! In great shape inside out.. well maintained! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!



*2 Yr Unlimited KM Powertrain Engine & Transmission Warranty*



Included in the price:



1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.AutoGard Warranty

4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.



Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.



Go to www.alphaautosales.ca to see 20+ high-resolution pictures of this vehicle or to apply for financing. 



We Accept Visa Mastercard and American Express!! 



We are open 7 days a week. 



Alpha Auto Sales 

2100 Lawrence Ave. E 

Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 

Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 

Direct: (647) 632 6011 

Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 

Web: alphaautosales.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Alpha Auto Sales

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

