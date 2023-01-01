Menu
2015 Fiat 500L

112,000 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

5dr HB Lounge

2015 Fiat 500L

5dr HB Lounge

Location

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440513
  • VIN: ZFBCFACH5FZ034896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

