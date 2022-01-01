Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

249,668 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8079715
  2. 8079715
  3. 8079715
  4. 8079715
  5. 8079715
  6. 8079715
  7. 8079715
  8. 8079715
  9. 8079715
  10. 8079715
  11. 8079715
  12. 8079715
  13. 8079715
  14. 8079715
  15. 8079715
  16. 8079715
  17. 8079715
  18. 8079715
  19. 8079715
  20. 8079715
  21. 8079715
  22. 8079715
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

249,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8079715
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX0FUA12974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,668 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2011 Infiniti EX35 A...
 201,595 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 184,669 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic
2012 Audi S4 4dr Sdn...
 185,663 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory