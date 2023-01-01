Menu
2015 Ford Expedition

116,831 KM

$26,895

+ tax & licensing
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2015 Ford Expedition

2015 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

2015 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

116,831KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10229468
  • Stock #: F32341
  • VIN: 1FMJK2AT7FEF32341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F32341
  • Mileage 116,831 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Expedition Max Limited Max 8 Passenger Fully Loaded! Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Heated Cooling Seats, FM/AM Sirius XM, Bluetooth Audio, Push Button Start And Much More!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

