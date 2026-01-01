$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
SUPER CLEAN/ONE OWNER/ LIFTED/DEALER MAINTAINED/V8
2015 Ford F-150
SUPER CLEAN/ONE OWNER/ LIFTED/DEALER MAINTAINED/V8
Location
Executive Motors
4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105
Sold As Is
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 345,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN TRUCK ONE OWNER MAINTAINED ONLY AT FORD FROM DAY ONE WITH ALL SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW
CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!
416-953-5105
MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM
TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM
FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM
SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM
SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Executive Motors
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416-953-XXXX(click to show)
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416-953-5105