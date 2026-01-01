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<p>SUPER CLEAN TRUCK ONE OWNER MAINTAINED ONLY AT FORD FROM DAY ONE WITH ALL SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW </p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2015 Ford F-150

345,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford F-150

SUPER CLEAN/ONE OWNER/ LIFTED/DEALER MAINTAINED/V8

Watch This Vehicle
13990194

2015 Ford F-150

SUPER CLEAN/ONE OWNER/ LIFTED/DEALER MAINTAINED/V8

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
345,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF9FFB09560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 345,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN TRUCK ONE OWNER MAINTAINED ONLY AT FORD FROM DAY ONE WITH ALL SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW 

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-953-5105

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2015 Ford F-150