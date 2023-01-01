2015 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10326726

10326726 VIN: 1FADP3E20FL266205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Exterior Winter Tires Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.