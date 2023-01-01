Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

145,432 KM

Details Description Features

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10434048
  2. 10434048
  3. 10434048
  4. 10434048
  5. 10434048
  6. 10434048
  7. 10434048
  8. 10434048
  9. 10434048
  10. 10434048
  11. 10434048
  12. 10434048
  13. 10434048
  14. 10434048
  15. 10434048
  16. 10434048
  17. 10434048
  18. 10434048
  19. 10434048
  20. 10434048
  21. 10434048
  22. 10434048
  23. 10434048
  24. 10434048
  25. 10434048
Contact Seller

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434048
  • Stock #: 290808
  • VIN: 1FADP3K21FL290808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 290808
  • Mileage 145,432 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Focus SE Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! Good Service Records! Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control And Much More!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 271 KM
$57,895 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 111,158 KM
$29,895 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 132,210 KM
$17,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory