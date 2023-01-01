$9,995+ tax & licensing
416-886-7788
2015 Ford Focus
SE/gas saver/low mileage/BT/backup camera.
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10441389
- VIN: 1FADP3K20FL290394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,543 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Automatic, Comes Certified, Has 144,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, steering wheel/Bluetooth/Backup camera/Alloy rims.
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
Vehicle Features
