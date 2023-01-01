2015 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 5 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10441389

10441389 VIN: 1FADP3K20FL290394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 144,543 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Warranty Warranty Available Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.