2015 Ford Focus

Comes Certified/Automatic/WinterTires/BT/Bckup Cam

2015 Ford Focus

Comes Certified/Automatic/WinterTires/BT/Bckup Cam

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4399890
  • VIN: 1FADP3K25FL245225
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Extra Set of Winter Tires, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Comes Certified, 4 Cylinder
Automatic. Has 150,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door
Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB,
Microsoft Sync, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheel, Fog Lights.
Runs and Drives Great. Please Call To Confirm Availability...A Finance FEE of $495
WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase.
Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....416-886-7788....visit us at
www.d2auto.ca...or at the corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd...
...3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA
 
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5

HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
 
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM
SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

