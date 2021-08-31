Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

181,815 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7860930
  2. 7860930
  3. 7860930
  4. 7860930
  5. 7860930
  6. 7860930
  7. 7860930
  8. 7860930
  9. 7860930
  10. 7860930
  11. 7860930
  12. 7860930
  13. 7860930
  14. 7860930
  15. 7860930
  16. 7860930
  17. 7860930
  18. 7860930
  19. 7860930
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

181,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7860930
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29FL351838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,815 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2015 Ford Focus 5DR ...
 181,815 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 156,769 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Grand Cher...
 188,731 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory