2015 Ford Focus

$11,999

4DR SDN SE

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 9449784
  • VIN: 1FADP3F20FL297176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,545 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL IN TRANSIT 
SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA 
2 SETS OF TIRES 


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

