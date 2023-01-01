$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2015 Ford Focus
2015 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
137,545KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9449784
- VIN: 1FADP3F20FL297176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,545 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL IN TRANSIT
SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA
2 SETS OF TIRES
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 11Motors
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4