2015 Ford Fusion

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$13,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 7 6 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9496711

9496711 Stock #: 250021

250021 VIN: 3FA6P0H97FR250021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,768 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

