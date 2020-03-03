2015 Ford Taurus

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Front Tow Hooks

Intermittent front wipers

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Odometer

Compass Windows rear window defogger Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel Wheels

Halogen Headlights Trim Cloth Upholstery Comfort Front air conditioning

Adjustable front headrests

Manual day/night rearview mirror

Front overhead console Powertrain engine hour meter

Additional Features sun visors

4-Wheel ABS

Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

low fuel

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Front Reading Lights

Braking Assist

Dual Tip Exhaust

Auxiliary Oil Cooler

engine oil

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

3-point front seatbelts

Emergency interior trunk release

Black window trim

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

3.39 Axle Ratio

Multi-function display

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

2-stage unlocking doors

Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler

Skid plate(s)

Capless fuel filler system

1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

1.3 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH

INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

TACHOMETER GAUGE

DOOR POCKETS STORAGE

FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS

FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR

SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS

PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE

RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD

REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS

12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)

LAMP FAILURE

COOLANT WARNIN

POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR

VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY

LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

4 TOTAL SPEAKERS

220 AMPS ALTERNATOR

DIAMETER 32 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR

0.7 REAR BRAKE WIDTH

6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

