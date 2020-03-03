Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Taurus

AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Taurus

AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,567KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4748694
  • Stock #: 1349
  • VIN: 1FAHP2MK0FG144594
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Only 184KMs, Ex-Police, Equipped with center console Supervisor car not patrol, Ex-OPP, AWD, Rare Grey color, Clean CP, CERTIFIED, PASSED E-TEST, BT, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Power drivers seat, Blind spot detection, No holes in rear bumper, Brakes in great shape, Tires almost new, Seats in great shape.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, 90-day exchange privilege*, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

*Contact us for more details

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Tow Hooks
  • Intermittent front wipers
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel Wheels
  • Halogen Headlights
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Manual day/night rearview mirror
  • Front overhead console
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • sun visors
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • low fuel
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Braking Assist
  • Dual Tip Exhaust
  • Auxiliary Oil Cooler
  • engine oil
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Black window trim
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • 3.39 Axle Ratio
  • Multi-function display
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
  • Skid plate(s)
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • 1.3 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS
  • PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
  • RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
  • 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
  • LAMP FAILURE
  • COOLANT WARNIN
  • POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
  • VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • 220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
  • DIAMETER 32 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
  • 0.7 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
  • 6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

2013 Ford Taurus AWD...
 135,961 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Altima S
 195,700 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic DX
 190,951 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5311

Send A Message