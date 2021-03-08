Menu
2015 GMC Canyon

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2015 GMC Canyon

2015 GMC Canyon

SLE All-Terrain/

2015 GMC Canyon

SLE All-Terrain/

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $895

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686468
  • Stock #: 23411 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: 1GTG6BE3XF1174639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: Projector-style headlights with LED daytime running lights, outside mirrors with built-in spotter mirrors, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a four-way power driver seat with manual recline, deletion of the rear jump seats, black vinyl floor covering, a tilt-only adjustable steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with a 4.2-inch color display and a USB port, fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only), as well as color-keyed carpeting and floor mats, keyless entry, cruise control, a rear window defogger, theft-deterrent system and the EZ-Lift tailgate, OnStar telematics system (with a 4G LTE connection and in-car WiFi hotspot) and an upgraded audio system with an auxiliary audio input jack, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and voice controls; foglights, body-color outside mirrors and door handles, a rear window defogger, keyless entry, a folding rear bench seat (crew cab models only), an overhead console, nicer soft-touch interior trim materials, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and an upgraded audio system built around the 8-inch color touchscreen that provides access to GMC's IntelliLink infotainment system that also adds satellite radio and three more USB charging outlets. 17-inch dark-tinted alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, an off-road-oriented suspension, automatic locking rear differential, hill descent control, front recovery hooks, heated front seats including a four-way power passenger seat and distinctive cloth upholstery, automatic climate control and remote starting capability, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 234,873 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $895 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-XXXX

416-287-0020

