Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Hogan Chevrolet Buick GMC Limited

5000 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 4L9

416-291-5054

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,015KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4597077
  • Stock #: WN411106
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC9FG411106
Exterior Colour
Sonoma Red Metallic
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hogan Chevrolet Buick GMC Limited

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 32,160 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Color...
 134,614 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon XL De...
 148,910 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
Hogan Chevrolet Buick GMC Limited

Hogan Chevrolet Buick GMC Limited

5000 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 4L9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-5054

Send A Message